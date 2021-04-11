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Kids to be isolated and removed from families, if tested positive for covid-19... Modern day Greece, that used to be the cradle for Ancient Democracy....
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180 views • April 11, 2021
On April the 10th, on a broadcast by Greek Tv channel "Alpha" there was the most peculiar if not disturbing piece of news.
Kids found positive on covid-19 testing, will be isolated and removed from their families.
Television "blunder" or accidental leak of truth?
Judge for Yourselves...
What makes things even stranger, is that the report itself had been taken down with no explanation from "Alpha" web-Tv.
Thank God, someone used his smartphone to record some evidence.
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
So You know...
Just in case, they really want to come for Our Kids...
A Good Friend of mine, has the definite answer, proper in any context.
The video explains clearly all that needs explaining...
Just Saying....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
Kids found positive on covid-19 testing, will be isolated and removed from their families.
Television "blunder" or accidental leak of truth?
Judge for Yourselves...
What makes things even stranger, is that the report itself had been taken down with no explanation from "Alpha" web-Tv.
Thank God, someone used his smartphone to record some evidence.
If you agree with us, that this crisis if first and foremost used against the people, for reasons that have nothing to do with "public health", we would appreciate if You can support us by sharing this video and the links below, to other like minded people and help us grow....
So You know...
Just in case, they really want to come for Our Kids...
A Good Friend of mine, has the definite answer, proper in any context.
The video explains clearly all that needs explaining...
Just Saying....
https://www.instagram.com/ronin_perspectives
https://twitter.com/ronin_perspecti
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