Fedsurrection vs. Insurrection: Why was Ray Epps treated as victim, not as a perpetrator?
The Rest of the Story with Laura Logan. Fedsurrection vs. Insurrection: Why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?


We try to answer some lingering questions about the one "election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter" the media and the government didn't seem to hate.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1720486850358297063

