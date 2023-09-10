Create New Account
Keen on evening vittles. Where are Trotsky and GB now? MVI_4391
Often when I arrive late in the day to help out with my grandsons, Trotsky, or GB, or both, come out the front to greet me. I treasure this affection, even if it is largely cupboard love.

gardenhomecatspet affectionblack and white catsginger and white cats

