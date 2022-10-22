Create New Account
China Vows To Build Up Military, While U.S. Defense May Be Weakening
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/483371

Summary：10/18/2022 Fox News: In a keynote speech at the 20th National Congress, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he wants to build his forces into a world class military as soon as possible, While Xi did not mention the US specifically, he made 18 references to national security. While America's military may be weakening.

