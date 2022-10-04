Create New Account
Prophetic Warning: 2nd Horse of the Apocalypse: War!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published 2 months ago |
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-2nd-horse-of-the-apocalypse-war/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On September 19, 2022, while praying, I heard this message:  "I send out a Red Flag as a warning to all who will listen, for a Red Flag is coming — watch for it!

When it comes, go into your Prayer Closet, and meet with Me, and I will give you directions.""

Keywords
