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Silent War Ep. 6159: Pedophiles & Arsonists Given More Respect Than Unvaxxed. Gun Confiscations.
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93 views • January 28, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden Afghan ‘Refugee’ Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl at Quantico Base – Argued His Conduct Was ‘Acceptable in His Culture’.
Top American Medical Journal Study Confirms the Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines.
MyFreeDoctor.com Has Treated Over 150,000 COVID-19 Patients With 99.99% Survival.
AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers sponsors 88 Bills and counting, says: “We Are Going Back to In-Person One Day One Vote NO MACHINES And Paper Ballots With Watermarks”.
Biden’s DOJ Says Arsonist Who Killed Someone During BLM Riots Should Get Lesser Sentence Because He Was Protesting.
Quebec Canada Bans Unvaxxed From Buying Groceries at Major Retailers Unless They Are Accompanied by a “Health Warden” Who Will Ensure They Only Buy Food and Medicine.
Government Contractor on as to Why Biden is Hiding Illegal Immigrant Flights in The Dead Of Night - on Hidden Camera : “If This Gets Out, the Government is BETRAYING The American People”.
ATF is about to launch an assault on triggers it considers machine guns. According to internal ATF emails obtained by Gun Owners of America, they just gave their field agents the green light to demand Rare Breed's Forced Reset Triggers and BDU's Wide Open Triggers be turned over.
Trigger Confiscation Incoming
All of this, and more.
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Biden Afghan ‘Refugee’ Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl at Quantico Base – Argued His Conduct Was ‘Acceptable in His Culture’.
Top American Medical Journal Study Confirms the Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines.
MyFreeDoctor.com Has Treated Over 150,000 COVID-19 Patients With 99.99% Survival.
AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers sponsors 88 Bills and counting, says: “We Are Going Back to In-Person One Day One Vote NO MACHINES And Paper Ballots With Watermarks”.
Biden’s DOJ Says Arsonist Who Killed Someone During BLM Riots Should Get Lesser Sentence Because He Was Protesting.
Quebec Canada Bans Unvaxxed From Buying Groceries at Major Retailers Unless They Are Accompanied by a “Health Warden” Who Will Ensure They Only Buy Food and Medicine.
Government Contractor on as to Why Biden is Hiding Illegal Immigrant Flights in The Dead Of Night - on Hidden Camera : “If This Gets Out, the Government is BETRAYING The American People”.
ATF is about to launch an assault on triggers it considers machine guns. According to internal ATF emails obtained by Gun Owners of America, they just gave their field agents the green light to demand Rare Breed's Forced Reset Triggers and BDU's Wide Open Triggers be turned over.
Trigger Confiscation Incoming
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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