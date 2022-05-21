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Julian Gillespie with an update on the AVN's Judicial Review case
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16 views • May 21, 2022
Julian Gillespie, former barrister and legal advisor to the AVN, has issued an update on where the cases are at the present time.
There are 2 cases currently:
1- A decision to overturn the use of COVID jabs in the 5-11 year-old age bracket; and
2- A mandamus case to cancel or suspend the provisional approvals for all experimental COVID jabs.
Please watch and share since many people are asking about this.
If you are able to support the case, please visit https://givesendgo.com/AVNJudicialReviewFund - any amount would be very appreciated!
There are 2 cases currently:
1- A decision to overturn the use of COVID jabs in the 5-11 year-old age bracket; and
2- A mandamus case to cancel or suspend the provisional approvals for all experimental COVID jabs.
Please watch and share since many people are asking about this.
If you are able to support the case, please visit https://givesendgo.com/AVNJudicialReviewFund - any amount would be very appreciated!
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