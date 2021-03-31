Mike Lindell's Scientific Proof 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber Crime In History

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GENERAL INFO: A just released video from the MyPillow guy (Mike Lindell) about how the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. He asked people to spread it, so here you go.
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