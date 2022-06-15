© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TLAV FDA Approves COVID Treating Alopecia Drug w Heart Risks & Pfizer Doesnt Know How Jab WorkThe Last American Vagabondhttps://superu.net/video/a11fdd1b-ba10-4f01-b367-54a92e7cba36/
https://odysee.com/TDWU-6-15-22:38767d9c6438f51e9aac67f50913a8ff9d120092?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v18kml3-fda-approves-covid-treating-alopecia-drug-w-heart-risks-and-pfizer-doesnt-k.html
FDA Approves "COVID-Treating" Alopecia Drug w/ "Heart Risks" & Pfizer Doesn't Know How Its Jab Work
TLAV FDA Approves COVID Treating Alopecia Drug w Heart Risks & Pfizer Doesnt Know How Jab Works