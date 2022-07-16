NIGHT SHADOWS 07152022 -- Peace & Security, The Thief, Deaf & Blind, Rapture and Arrival, Plasma Events & More...

Biden sells out Israel, two state solution coming, peace and security, and the thief is waiting for the exact moment to strike and take out His Bride, the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. Daniel's70th Week is rapidly approaching, as the world is going more and more insane! World leaders are warning of nuclear war, we are in a time like never before. The UFO wave is increasing, as Israel seeks peace and safety. Earth changes abound, more and more volcanic activity, floods, and erratic weather. So what else is new in this evil, fallen matrix, and how "soon" will this all come to the Omega Point?





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