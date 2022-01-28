© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GHOST WORLD 2022-2032 Written and Narrated by Mike Adams, January 2022
Follow
1
Share
Report
163 views • January 28, 2022
"Ghost World" is an audio book turned into a 'video'.
"Welcome to this special report entitled “Ghost World 2022-2032.” In this special report, we’re going to look at the next 10 years and the ramifications of the mass die-off caused by vaccines.
"We know based on autopsies, various reports, nurse whistle-blowers and many other sources, that the vaccines are in fact depopulation weapons designed to achieve a global die-off."
"Here's how to survive the global collapse that may see HALF the human beings on planet Earth EXTERMINATED" (Mike Adams)
https://report.ghostworld.co/GhostWorld.html
"Welcome to this special report entitled “Ghost World 2022-2032.” In this special report, we’re going to look at the next 10 years and the ramifications of the mass die-off caused by vaccines.
"We know based on autopsies, various reports, nurse whistle-blowers and many other sources, that the vaccines are in fact depopulation weapons designed to achieve a global die-off."
"Here's how to survive the global collapse that may see HALF the human beings on planet Earth EXTERMINATED" (Mike Adams)
https://report.ghostworld.co/GhostWorld.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.