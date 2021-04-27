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And the Citizen Journalist of the Year Award Goes to.....George Webb
Neighborhood News Studio
Neighborhood News Studio
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In this post Oscars wrap up show George Webb gives his acceptance speech explaining the ins and outs of why he got this award, investigating Corona Virus origins.

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Research Revival (N.N.S. Citizen Journalists): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4ix1P6fDtTxIkwToXyaIvA
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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