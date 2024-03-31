CERN ACTIVATION on APRIL 8 Eclipse and 6666 from August 21st 2017 Eclipse

Will CERN the activated on April 8th? The answer is yes. Will it cause all out world destruction? No. But there is something to this issue that they are choosing April 8th to do this special activation. Along with four sixes from the eclipse of August 21st 2017. I thought this would be an interesting video dealing with the last days but also serving as a possible warning.
