© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Causes of Climate Change, Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions, and how Solar Radiation Effects Temperature with Patrick Frank
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • February 09, 2022
Are the factors affecting air temperature what we previously thought? Based on physical evidence, there may be different culprits at hand. Listen in to learn:
Major projections that may be filled with error
The most significant factors affecting air temperature
What major models are based on
Patrick Frank, Scientific Affiliate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, shares his experience researching climate change, the real reasons behind it, and the possible consequences.
In recent years, the story of climate change has been centered on greenhouse gasses and a few other key factors. However, these factors may be based on errored evidence.
Even with extensive modeled evidence and published studies, the evidence may be more akin to statistics than science. Due to this, the real causes and effects of climate change and rising air temperature may vary from what we have been told.
To learn more, visit https://www.skeptic.com/reading_room/a-climate-of-belief/
Major projections that may be filled with error
The most significant factors affecting air temperature
What major models are based on
Patrick Frank, Scientific Affiliate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, shares his experience researching climate change, the real reasons behind it, and the possible consequences.
In recent years, the story of climate change has been centered on greenhouse gasses and a few other key factors. However, these factors may be based on errored evidence.
Even with extensive modeled evidence and published studies, the evidence may be more akin to statistics than science. Due to this, the real causes and effects of climate change and rising air temperature may vary from what we have been told.
To learn more, visit https://www.skeptic.com/reading_room/a-climate-of-belief/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.