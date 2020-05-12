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¿Qué está OCURRIENDO y qué va a suceder? | ¿Es acaso TAN MALO? o hay un PLAN detrás? ALQUIMIA y "Q"
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15 views • May 12, 2020
En éste vídeo analizaremos a mayor profundidad el estudio sobre los tipos de sangre. Además de algunas noticias importantes referentes a todo lo que está aconteciendo en el mundo. También les dejaré al final una traducción de un vídeo muy interesante como ultima alternativa para intentar explicar éstos asuntos a alguien que quieran. Despertemos. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR
#ReactiveFactoryProject
Q, The Plan To Save The World: https://youtu.be/KVeDKuHPDK8
Estudio Prepaper sobre Tipos de Sangre y su efectividad Covid-19, Wujan, China: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.11.20031096v1
Estudio sobre inserciones VIH en el coronavirus actual: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1
#ReactiveFactoryProject
Q, The Plan To Save The World: https://youtu.be/KVeDKuHPDK8
Estudio Prepaper sobre Tipos de Sangre y su efectividad Covid-19, Wujan, China: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.11.20031096v1
Estudio sobre inserciones VIH en el coronavirus actual: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1
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