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БОЕВЫЕ ОБЛУЧАТЕЛИ, ЧАСТЬ 1
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63 views • November 03, 2021
Bastards in power for the entire coil were constructed by combat irradiators ...
Mrut people like flies, fall into hospitals with oncology ...
Health structure makes patients ...
Microsoft - Google - YouTube - block all truthful information ...
It is a complete im-limit, this is zeroing a colony ...
Refer and curse all bastards - they have to die ...
УБЛЮДКИ У ВЛАСТИ НА ВСЮ КАТУШКУ ВРУБИЛИ БОЕВЫЕ ОБЛУЧАТЕЛИ...
ЛЮДИ МРУТ КАК МУХИ, ПОПАДАЮТ В БОЛЬНИЦЫ С ОНКОЛОГИЕЙ...
СТРУКТУРА ЗДРАВООХРАНЕНИЯ ДОБИВАЕТ БОЛЬНЫХ...
МАЙКРОСОФТ - ГУГЛ - ЮТУБ - БЛОКИРУЮТ ВСЮ ПРАВДИВУЮ ИНФОРМАЦИЮ...
ГРЯДЁТ ПОЛНЫЙ БЕС-ПРЕДЕЛ, ЭТО ОБНУЛЕНИЕ КОЛОНИИ...
ВЫЯВЛЯЙТЕ И ПРОКЛИНАЙТЕ ВСЕХ УБЛЮДКОВ - ОНИ ДОЛЖНЫ СДОХНУТЬ...
Mrut people like flies, fall into hospitals with oncology ...
Health structure makes patients ...
Microsoft - Google - YouTube - block all truthful information ...
It is a complete im-limit, this is zeroing a colony ...
Refer and curse all bastards - they have to die ...
УБЛЮДКИ У ВЛАСТИ НА ВСЮ КАТУШКУ ВРУБИЛИ БОЕВЫЕ ОБЛУЧАТЕЛИ...
ЛЮДИ МРУТ КАК МУХИ, ПОПАДАЮТ В БОЛЬНИЦЫ С ОНКОЛОГИЕЙ...
СТРУКТУРА ЗДРАВООХРАНЕНИЯ ДОБИВАЕТ БОЛЬНЫХ...
МАЙКРОСОФТ - ГУГЛ - ЮТУБ - БЛОКИРУЮТ ВСЮ ПРАВДИВУЮ ИНФОРМАЦИЮ...
ГРЯДЁТ ПОЛНЫЙ БЕС-ПРЕДЕЛ, ЭТО ОБНУЛЕНИЕ КОЛОНИИ...
ВЫЯВЛЯЙТЕ И ПРОКЛИНАЙТЕ ВСЕХ УБЛЮДКОВ - ОНИ ДОЛЖНЫ СДОХНУТЬ...
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