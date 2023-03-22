Create New Account
Remove The Banking Elite, Remove The Problem
Old School
Published 17 hours ago

PLEASE FOLLOW THE LINKS - Our Politicians, are controlled by the Banking Elites and their"operatives". Their DICKTATORS  ( not a Typo) are clearly subverting democracy, they are traitors who should be dealt with as such. It is explained in the final links of this vid how that the banking Elites are controlling our Politicians.

1 - https://notesfrompoland.com/2023/03/20/paris-embassy-clarifies-ambassadors-claim-poland-could-enter- conflict-in-ukraine/

2 - https://pl-m-wikipedia-org.translate.goog/wiki/Jan_Emeryk_Ro%C5%9Bciszewski?_x_tr_sl=pl&_x_tr_tl=en&

_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc

3 - https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-is-macron-so-much-trouble-over-pension-reform-2023-03-20/

4 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f37W84DA3g

5 - 5 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNeoFfn6i5w

6 - 4 - - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7LuKfVQkdB8

7 - https://warnews247.gr/v-poutin-s-soigkou-apeiloun-me-olokaftoma-tin-vretania-chrisi-apebloutismenou-ouraniou-tha-

eklifthei-os-pyriniki-epithesi-kata-tis-rosias-vid/

8 - https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-symfonia-v-poutin-si-tzinpingk-to-gouan-neo-pagkosmio-apothematiko-nomisma-agoras-

energeias-erchontai-oi-megalyteres-allages-ton-teleftaion-100-chronon/

MISC- https://www-sejm--wielki-pl.translate.goog/b/mi.249?_x_tr_sch=http&_x_tr_sl=pl&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc

Music - A To The 0 - Diamond Ortiz


Keywords
politicscontrolbankingelitism

