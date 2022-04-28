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Partner Of The Destroyer
Proverbs 28:24 (NIV)
24 Whoever robs their father or mother
and says, “It’s not wrong,”
is partner to one who destroys.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Get off your evil path before joining the destroyer.
Robbing your parents breaks both the 5th and 8th commandments.
“Honor your father and your mother,
so that you may live long in the land
the Lord your God is giving you."
Exodus 20:12 (NIV)
“You shall not steal."
Exodus 20:15 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/yezbnpy6
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