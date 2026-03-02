Clown world: Melania holds session on “children in conflict” while the Epstein Coalition murders 140 Iranian schoolgirls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We live in a clown world.
As the United States holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month, today Melania Trump chairs a session on “children in conflict” while the Epstein Coalition murders (140 dead - last official number I found a couple days ago) Iranian schoolgirls, as presumed graves are being dug found and mentioned on photo today. Cynthia