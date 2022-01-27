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Ep. 41 Is this the Great Awakening of Darkness or Light!? Arm Marks, Nasal Tests, Antibody Treatment
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260 views • January 27, 2022
I share my experience working on clients who have taken the arm mark, nasal tests, and/or monoclonal antibody infusion. I am witnessing a disturbing trend like the opening of Pandora's Box! All is not hopeless- I share what we can do about it. I also share a vision of things to come in the future for those who have chosen the darkness. Plus, I give some easy tips on how to create your own energetic bio shield.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
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