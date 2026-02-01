BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
YAHWEH's MERCIFUL & FAITHFUL HIGH PRIEST RECONCILES US IN SPITE OF OUR SINS, Hebrews 2:1-18, 202560131
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
5 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Hebrews 2

Therefore. we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip.

For if the word spoken by angels was steadfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompence of reward;

How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him;

God also bearing them witness, both with signs and wonders, and with divers miracles, and gifts of the Holy Ghost, according to his own will?

For unto the angels hath he not put in subjection the world to come, whereof we speak.

But one in a certain place testified, saying, What is man, that thou art mindful of him? or the son of man that thou visitest him?

Thou madest him a little lower than the angels; thou crownedst him with glory and honour, and didst set him over the works of thy hands:

Thou hast put all things in subjection under his feet. For in that he put all in subjection under him, he left nothing that is not put under him. But now we see not yet all things put under him.

But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.

10 For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.

11 For both he that sanctifieth and they who are sanctified are all of one: for which cause he is not ashamed to call them brethren.

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
childrentrustfeardeathpowernaturedevildestroyhelpangelsabrahambloodreconciliationfleshsinssufferhigh priestseedbondagefaithfuldelivertemptmercifulpartakersuccor
