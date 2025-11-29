Terror in DC | Trump Cancels ALL Biden Autopen Signatures | #1 Christian Artist Is AI Creation

Weekly News Report! Thanksgiving Eve sent a chill down the spine of all Americans as an Afghan native brought over under Biden, shot two National Guardsmen in DC- we'll give updates on the victims and the shooter. Trump has cancelled all documents signed by Joe Biden with his autopen and threatens perjury. Christian MAGA rapper known as Topher has created a musical AI character he calls Solomon Ray, which has reached #1 in Christian music on iTunes, sparking a debate among music artists on the use of AI in music creation. Is silver on its way to the moon for Christmas? The CME mysteriously shut down overnight on Thanksgiving, causing metals buffs to call foul. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/terror-in-dc/

