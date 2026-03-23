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Turbo Cancers Exploding in Young People from mRNA COVID Vaccines | Dr. William Makis
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Shocking testimony from Canadian doctor and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis: After diagnosing thousands of patients over decades, he's witnessing aggressive "turbo cancers" in young adults (20s-40s) that he's "never seen anything like this" or "never seen cancers behaving like this." These cancers present as: -Rapid, explosive growth -Late-stage (e.g., stage 4) in unusually young patients -Highly treatment-resistant Dr. Makis points to potential mechanisms linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including the IgG4 class shift (repeated shots drive high levels of tolerogenic IgG4 antibodies), which impairs immune surveillance, suppresses T-cells and interferon responses, and allows cancers to evade detection and grow unchecked. This creates a "tolerance" environment where the immune system fails to keep tumors in check. He emphasizes: More boosters = higher IgG4 = greater risk of immune damage and turbo cancers. This clip highlights real-world oncology observations and calls for urgent investigation into mRNA COVID vaccine-related immune disruption. Watch for his detailed insights on turbo cancers, sudden aggressive onsets, and why conventional treatments often fail. Full discussions with Dr. Makis available on Substack (makisw.substack.com) and @MakisMedicine on X. Share widely—this needs to be heard!

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cancerhealth freedomvaccine injurycancer treatmentoncologycancer awarenesscovid vaccinecovid vaccinesturbo cancer dr william makis dr makisigg4 mrna vaccine
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