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Joe Biden is a Hypocrite For Calling Out Turkey's WW1 Genocide of Armenians While Present Day China Gets a Free Pass
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10 views • April 28, 2021
Joe Biden just called out Turkey for a 106 year old genocide of the Armenians in World War 1 by the (then) Ottoman Empire killing a reported 1.5 million men, women and children. Joe Biden acted on that century old genocide, now presently China is warehousing hundreds of thousands of
Uyghurs who are being treated unfairly by the present Chinese Communist Party. With what is happening in present and modern day USA and how he has let the violent treatment of Uyghur men and women pass by without any 'push back' from the US - what I am saying is Joe Biden has ZERO business calling out Turkey for a century old event when he is totally ignoring what is going on now in America and on his own border. Joe Biden is a Hypocrite.
#JoeBiden #Armenia #Uyghurs
Related video:
John Oliver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17oCQakzIl8
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Uyghurs who are being treated unfairly by the present Chinese Communist Party. With what is happening in present and modern day USA and how he has let the violent treatment of Uyghur men and women pass by without any 'push back' from the US - what I am saying is Joe Biden has ZERO business calling out Turkey for a century old event when he is totally ignoring what is going on now in America and on his own border. Joe Biden is a Hypocrite.
#JoeBiden #Armenia #Uyghurs
Related video:
John Oliver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17oCQakzIl8
Global Agenda on Social Media @ My Linktree:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Donate to Mark @GlobalAgenda: paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
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