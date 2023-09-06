FALSE FLAG CREDIT TAKERS

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/rcna103280 https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/Board/103782/Contents/ukrainian-operatives-and-neo-nazis-were-at-the-us-capitol-on-j6-215453382/
https://247sports.com/college/west-virginia/Board/103782/Contents/ukrainian-operatives-and-neo-nazis-were-at-the-us-capitol-on-j6-215453382/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-ukraine-commentary/commentary-ukraines-neo-nazi-problem-idUSKBN1GV2TY
https://www.reddit.com/r/FoxFiction/comments/15ofzzo/neonazi_collaborator_jack_posobiec_im_sure_that/?rdt=51425
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/jan-6-defendant-posed-hitler-tells-jurors-idiot-didnt-know-congress-me-rcna30743
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60346300
https://californiaglobe.com/articles/mysterious-chinese-covid-lab-uncovered-in-city-of-reedly-ca/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/corrupt-billionaire-behind-zelenskys-rise-fame-power-arrested
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/no-choice-musk-threatens-suit-against-adl-blames-activists-most-xs-revenue-loss
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/russia-north-korea-vladimir-putin-kim-jong-un-meeting-jake-sullivan-ukraine-war-united-states-2431524-2023-09-06
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14998523
https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/09/06/oil-prices-hover-at-10-month-high-after-saudi-arabia-and-russia-production-cut-extensions/
https://en.trend.az/casia/tajikistan/3793138.html
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14998516
https://www.voanews.com/a/sudanese-orphans-in-chad-traumatized-by-darfur-atrocities/7256200.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.