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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 6) How to use the Vendor Card (Prepaid Credit Card) - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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89 views • August 08, 2021
The Vendor card will be dealing with existing or established debt such as mortgage, loans, credit cards. You can pay all bills send to your name as Caps letters a.k.a the Strawman. Can we use it to buy home or car? And why it's important to have your Money as lawful money in your bank account. The lawful money replaces the FRN as IOU into a valuable asset, hence the seller who sell you the house receives true lawful assets instead of unlawful Federal Reserve notes. If you are buying a house, find the Patent for that House to protect it. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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