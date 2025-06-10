BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CRAIGSLIST AD FOR LA RIOTS AND NOKINGS.ORG FUNDING 💲 FOLLOW THE MONEY [TO CRISLA]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
89 views • 12 hours ago

THE TRUE AMOUNT OF WEALTH AVAILABLE TO THE WORLD IS A FIGURE FOLLOWED BY 60 ZEROES 🫣


THE (((homosexual banking mafia))) WILL PAY TEN TIMES THAT TO KEEP YOU IN SERVITUDE ✅


DO YOU (((one trick ponies))) REALLY THINK YOU'RE GOING TO OUTSMART ANYONE⁉️


Shipwreck - Craigslist ad for LA riots and nokings. org funding. Follow the mon...


Source: https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1932126250233110862


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9wx0qe [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/1b097s and https://www.reddit.com/r/memes/comments/gomsle/hurray_astroturfing/ 🖲]


Found out earlier today that an organization named CRISLA was affiliated with the rioting:


Radical Leftist Organizations Planning Nationwide 'No Kings' Protests Against President Trump and Deportations on June 14 | The Gateway Pundit | by Cassandra MacDonald

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/radical-leftist-organizations-planning-nationwide-no-kings-protests/


HELLSCAPE: Marines Deployed to Violent LA Riots To Restore Law and Order - Geller Report

Let's go!


https://gellerreport.com/2025/06/la-hellscape-marines-deployed-to-violent-la-riots-to-restore-law-and-order


Dallas rally to show solidarity with LA protesters turns tense as crowd takes to street

Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge plays host Monday for those who aim to “stand in solidarity” with L.A. following immigration enforcement operations, protests.


https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2025/06/09/protestors-in-dallas-rally-to-show-solidarity-with-la-demonstrators-amid-ice-crackdowns/


Damn mang. Even LEGAL Mexicans are getting sick of deez illegal mang: https://x.com/ThePatriotOasis/status/1932104206866862520


In case anybody is wondering, the ICE raids are not stopping due to the riots: https://x.com/Breaking911/status/1932518044678422568


Yep. And these idiot invaders who came here under Obama and Biden to destroy the US are claiming there will be blood: https://x.com/stevegrubershow/status/1932222231637348609

la riotsmulti pronged offensivecrislanokings-orgcraigslist ad
