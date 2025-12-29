Killer Patents and Secret Science ~Free Energy and Anti-Gravity Cover-Ups~

They Have Suppressed Great Inventions...

For Well Over a Hundred Years.

This Skilled Story Teller Mentions Only Some...

And The Future Inventors Should Fear.





Their Inventions are Frozen or Stolen...

When The Government Takes an Interest.

Never Patent It and Bring It to Their Attention...

This is The Wise Thing and Truly The Best.





Many Have Lost More Than Their Inventions...

They Have Also Lost Their Very Lives.

If You Intent to Become Wealthy from Your Invention...

You Had Better Think Twice!