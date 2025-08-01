BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

La 5a columna, la 5a Suiza, Guerra de los Boers, Mercenarios Suizos
GIUREH en Español
GIUREH en Español
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "5th Column, Fifth Switzerland, Siener v Rensburg, Boer Wars, Swiss Mercenaries, VOC & Nelson Mandela ".   

Del canal de Youtube: Giureh, o Chatzefratz

Por el Dr. Sean Hross.


CANAL: "GIUREH en Español" o como @GIUREHespanol en: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Archive.org y Minds. Excepto en Instagram como @GIUREHespanol3   

También en VK.com como @abrelosojos999


SI DESEAS APOYAR MI LABOR DE TRADUCCIÓN Y SUBTITULAJE puedes hacerlo en:

PAYPAL:  @MARIAEFIGUEROAF

O en:  ko-fi.com/mefigueroa


GRACIAS!

Keywords
elitecontrolnwoswitzerlandspypharaohspiesswissnobilitynomtotalitarismomercenariesfifthcolumnfaraonessuizaseanhrossgiurehnoblezaquintacolumnafaristocraciasuizosmercenariosmercenariossuizosespias
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy