The New War On Terror: Innocent Until Proven Conservative Ep 112

Glen Beck presents a break down on The New War On Terror: Innocent Until Proven Conservative. He provides a captivating, sometimes even comical, and informative message. The title alone says plenty, but it doesn't take rocket science to see where the world is going on this subject. The things that were once called good are fast becoming evil, the things were once called evil are now becoming good. But dear friends there is hope at the end of the tunnel, there will be accountability, if not in this world, the world to come: Isa 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!