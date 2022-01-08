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The Tavistock Institute- Planned the destruction of the U.S.
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283 views • January 08, 2022
The Tavistock Institute has had a profound effect on the moral, spiritual, cultural, political and economic policies of the United States of America and Great Britain. UsIt has been in the front line of the attack on the U.S. Constitution and State constitutions. No group did more to propagandize the U.S. to participate in the WWI at a time when the majority of the American people were opposed to it.
Much the same tactics were used by the Social Science scientists at
Tavistock to get the United States into WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Serbia
and both wars against Iraq. Tavistock began as a propaganda creating and
disseminating organization at Wellington House in London in the run-up
to WWI, what Toynbee called "that black hole of disinformation." On
another occasion Toynbee called Wellington House "a lie factory." From
a somewhat crude beginning, Wellington House evolved into the
Tavistock Institute and went on to shape the destiny of Germany, Russia,
Britain and the United States in a highly controversial manner. The
people of these nations were unaware that they were being
"brainwashed." The origin of "mind control," "inner directional
conditioning" and mass "brainwashing" is explained in an easy to
understand book written with great authority.
The fall of dynasties, the Bolshevik Revolution, WWI and WWII saw the
destruction of old alliances and boundaries, the convulsions in religion,
morals, family life, economic and political conduct, decadence in music
and art can all be traced back to mass indoctrination (mass brainwashing)
practiced by the Tavistock Institute Social Science scientists. Prominent
among Tavistock's faculty were Edward Bernays, the double nephew of
Sigmund Freud. It is said that Herr Goebbels, Propaganda Minister in the
German Third Reich used methodology devised by Bernays as well as
those of Willy Munzenberg, whose extraordinary career is touched upon
in this work about the past, present and future. Without Tavistock, there
would have been no WWI and WWII, no Bolshevik Revolution, Korea,
Vietnam, Serbia and Iraq wars. But for Tavistock, the United States
would not be rushing down the road to dissolution and collapse.
Much the same tactics were used by the Social Science scientists at
Tavistock to get the United States into WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Serbia
and both wars against Iraq. Tavistock began as a propaganda creating and
disseminating organization at Wellington House in London in the run-up
to WWI, what Toynbee called "that black hole of disinformation." On
another occasion Toynbee called Wellington House "a lie factory." From
a somewhat crude beginning, Wellington House evolved into the
Tavistock Institute and went on to shape the destiny of Germany, Russia,
Britain and the United States in a highly controversial manner. The
people of these nations were unaware that they were being
"brainwashed." The origin of "mind control," "inner directional
conditioning" and mass "brainwashing" is explained in an easy to
understand book written with great authority.
The fall of dynasties, the Bolshevik Revolution, WWI and WWII saw the
destruction of old alliances and boundaries, the convulsions in religion,
morals, family life, economic and political conduct, decadence in music
and art can all be traced back to mass indoctrination (mass brainwashing)
practiced by the Tavistock Institute Social Science scientists. Prominent
among Tavistock's faculty were Edward Bernays, the double nephew of
Sigmund Freud. It is said that Herr Goebbels, Propaganda Minister in the
German Third Reich used methodology devised by Bernays as well as
those of Willy Munzenberg, whose extraordinary career is touched upon
in this work about the past, present and future. Without Tavistock, there
would have been no WWI and WWII, no Bolshevik Revolution, Korea,
Vietnam, Serbia and Iraq wars. But for Tavistock, the United States
would not be rushing down the road to dissolution and collapse.
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