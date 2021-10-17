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Disclose TV Reports Protesters Against Vaccine Mandates Chant "Defund the Media" in Front of the New York Times Building
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51 views • October 17, 2021
Disclose TV Reports Protesters Against Vaccine Mandates Chant "Defund the Media" in Front of the New York Times Building. Mainstream media is now being examined for their role in maintaining the uniform narrative orchestrated by Covid-19 pandemic public policy makers.
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