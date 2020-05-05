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Healthcare worker spills the beans about whats happening
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11 views • May 05, 2020
A shocking inside view of NYC hospital from a travelling nurse who’s there to help.
If this is the situation there then we have an idea of why the NYC death rates are so high.
If this is the situation there then we have an idea of why the NYC death rates are so high.
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