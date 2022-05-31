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Unknown ingredients in the Vaxx, Prophecy
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495 views • May 31, 2022
Prophetic visual word of May 30th 2022 around noon.
It speaks about unknown ingredients in the so-called C19 vaccines.
A spiritual glimpse that there is more to consider.
Another section of this word is for Gods children.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-30-unknown-ingredients-in-the-vaxx/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about unknown ingredients in the so-called C19 vaccines.
A spiritual glimpse that there is more to consider.
Another section of this word is for Gods children.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-30-unknown-ingredients-in-the-vaxx/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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