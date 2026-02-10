BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
When Your doctor almost kills you
Total Freedom!
4 followers
38 views • 1 day ago

When Your doctor almost kills you

 ‘Shelly Hughes – Truth Lives

 

Shelly had an elective breast augmentation, and what was done to her, almost cost her life.

Her story is not uncommon. As a former RN, she was still too ill to fight for her survival, so her family had to.

As she prayed, Jesus came into the room.

Join me for the first part of an amazing story with a woman who loves the lord.


hppts://solo.to/rinahealth


 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

 

“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio

and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire

with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million… 

 

Broadcast On Radio at www.revelelationradio.net each Evening at 8:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 PM Central, And, ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.

 

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

 

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

Keywords
spiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelchanged livesbreaking chainsrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomrina lynnhealing hurting peoplelordsbooklast christian mediabotched surgeriesshelly hughesshelly truth livesrina-thatinsurancechick
