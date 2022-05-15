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The Commander of the DPR "Sparta" Battalion, Artem Zhoga - Is also, the Father of Vladimir Zhoga, a Russian Hero who Died During a Special Operation, in this Interview. 051522
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101 views • May 15, 2022
The commander of the DPR "Sparta" battalion, Artem Zhoga, said that the West and Europe themselves nurtured fascism in Ukraine.
Some Text of what he said:
“And now many ordinary people in Europe and America are already feeling all the “charm” of this Nazism, fascism, support for Nazi Ukraine,” said the father of Vladimir Zhoga, a Russian hero who died during a special operation, in an interview with Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov.
He also added that, as far as he knows, Western intelligence agencies supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with intelligence.
Some Text of what he said:
“And now many ordinary people in Europe and America are already feeling all the “charm” of this Nazism, fascism, support for Nazi Ukraine,” said the father of Vladimir Zhoga, a Russian hero who died during a special operation, in an interview with Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov.
He also added that, as far as he knows, Western intelligence agencies supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with intelligence.
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