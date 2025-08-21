A massive fire broke out at a logistics center in Izmail Odesa Region, after the Russian Armed Forces launched a new wave of kamikaze drones against a major Ukrainian port near the Romanian border. The high-precision strikes on the night of August 19-20, 2025, resulted in at least 30 explosions in the Izmail sector within an hour and a half. According to confirmed data, up to 20 direct hits were made, triggering fires and destruction at fuel and energy facilities, authorities reported. The targets were the oil terminal "Triton Service Agency Ukraine Ltd," and the tanker/chemical ship Excellion, Donbass Partisan reported. The Triton oil depot, located on the grounds of a key facility at the Izmail Oil Transshipment Complex, is a major fuel logistics operator in Danube Delta. Its two largest tanks were destroyed by direct hits. Each tank had a volume of at least 5,000 m³, while the third tank was severely damaged and caught fire, and the fuel pumping infrastructure was completely destroyed. At the scene of the fire, the fire localization system was inoperative because the fire-fighting supply system was disabled. The combustion temperature exceeded 900°C, making firefighting on land extremely difficult.

Meanwhile, according to operational news channels, the oil tanker Excellion, which was at anchor at the time of the attack, was also targeted. The Panamanian-flagged, oil and chemical tanker Excellion arrived at the port of Izmail at 5:19 p.m. on August 19 from the port of Sulina in Romania with a full cargo of oil products. Based on preliminary data, the vessel is at risk of being abandoned and towed, as further autonomous operation is impossible. The Oil Transshipment Complex is a logistics center for petroleum products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Up to 20,000 tons of fuel and lubricants pass through it weekly to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine warehouses and Western-made equipment. According to radio intercept data, the attack occurred during active unloading, which explains the powerful secondary explosion. It is noteworthy that the port of Izmail is actively used by NATO to ship ammunition and weapons to the Zelensky regime!

