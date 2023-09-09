Create New Account
How to Change the Mind of a Cultist? Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Carjacked + Beaten
Published Yesterday

Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Shivanthi-Sathanandan who campaigned openly and demanded that the Minneapolis Police Department be abolished and defunded post George Floyd, and was in support of the riots, got car jacked and beat in front of her children, and miracle of miracles has changed her tune.Is it possible to deprogram Democrat cult members in other ways, or is it our best shot?

here is the story:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12495197/Democratic-party-official-Shivanthi-Sathanandan-left-bloodied-violent-carjacking-calls-tougher-crime-laws-vowing-dismantle-Minneapolis-Police-Department.html


