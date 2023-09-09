How to Change the Mind of a Cultist? Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Carjacked + Beaten

Far Left Abolish the Police Democrat Shivanthi-Sathanandan who campaigned openly and demanded that the Minneapolis Police Department be abolished and defunded post George Floyd, and was in support of the riots, got car jacked and beat in front of her children, and miracle of miracles has changed her tune.Is it possible to deprogram Democrat cult members in other ways, or is it our best shot?
here is the story:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12495197/Democratic-party-official-Shivanthi-Sathanandan-left-bloodied-violent-carjacking-calls-tougher-crime-laws-vowing-dismantle-Minneapolis-Police-Department.html
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.