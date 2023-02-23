Spirits lifted in Palestine OH: "That was leadership I saw today.... people were chanting USA! USA!"

Tucker Carlson Interviews John Rourke Of Blue Line Moving About President Trump's Visit To East Palestine, Ohio Today
John: "That was a leadership that I saw today. I saw people standing on the streets screaming for this man. Chanting 'USA, USA!' I mean, it just gives me goosebumps."
At the :42 mark, Tucker Carlson calls out his own network.
"I'm embarrassed to say <we> have not been there."
The contracts of Tucker & Hannity are not the same. He has them by the balls, and he knows it.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628567883000283136
