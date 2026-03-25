The Health Benefits of Living Completely "Off-the-Grid"

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Shallow-dive video mentioning a couple of health benefits by being "off-the-grid" by Founder & COGO (Chief Off-Grid Officer) of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- an off-grid consulting firm, deep energy retrofit platform, online off-grid marketplace, & soon-to-be the world's FIRST network/multi-level marketing (MLM) company for nationwide residential energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng.
To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
Contact my COO for faster service:
334.530.9045
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation
& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @
https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu
&
https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany
To be able to pay ALL-cash for all the off-grid items that you'll need by re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
Learn about atmospheric water generators (AWGs) @
&
https://Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir
To meet w/ me, I'm @
7081 Environ Blvd
#639
Lauderhill FL 33319
dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby
17:49End Screen