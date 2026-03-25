The Health Benefits of Living Completely "Off-the-Grid"

Shallow-dive video mentioning a couple of health benefits by being "off-the-grid" by Founder & COGO (Chief Off-Grid Officer) of https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- an off-grid consulting firm, deep energy retrofit platform, online off-grid marketplace, & soon-to-be the world's FIRST network/multi-level marketing (MLM) company for nationwide residential energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, Danny "Drawdown, NOW!" Tseng.

To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada





For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada





Contact my COO for faster service:

[email protected]

334.530.9045





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse





If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany





To be able to pay ALL-cash for all the off-grid items that you'll need by re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

https://tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To learn how to have REAL health insurance & learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





Learn about atmospheric water generators (AWGs) @

https://TsunamiProducts.com

&

https://Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir





To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby