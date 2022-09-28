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Italy Election Giorgia Meloni CPAC Speeches 2019 And 2022
Fratelli d'Italiahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwqKQ6NRsEQ
Intervento integrale di Giorgia Meloni in inglese al CPAC a Washington
NBC News
https://youtu.be/CuKfp50k0U0?t=27849
Watch Live: Day 3 of CPAC 2019 | NBC News
ECR Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajBhHJ2YXjU
President Giorgia Meloni Speech at CPAC 2022