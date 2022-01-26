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The Global Lie - Flat Earth Documentary (2016) HD - Celebrate Truth✝️
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144 views • January 26, 2022
A Biblical Flat Earth Documentary - The Global Lie explores the truth about our world and exposes the satanic lies that have been in motion for over 500 years. A shocking discovery that will change the way you think about our past, present, and future. The world is not what you think it is.
The position of flying through space while orbiting the sun, headed to nowhere exactly, is what really devalues and distracts from God's creation and human life. The earth is reduced to happenstance and insignificance in light of the unending universe of space, planets, and stars. Humanity appears to be a cosmic accident rather than a beautifully designed creation of God.
NOTE: "The Principle" featured in this film does not believe in Flat Earth Theory, but their movie really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.
Stream or Buy the DVD or Blu-ray Today! https://screeningnow.com/public/product/5600c06409f6108a096a2dff?affiliate_code=JJMAWQ
Starring:
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
http://testingtheglobe.com/
Philip Stallings - Founder of The Biblical Flat Earth Society
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thebiblicalflatearthsociety/?fref=ts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAIe6jkPConz71veZ_NJ5qA
http://www.philipstallings.com/
Emmanuel Lokonga
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7
http://www.thecontroversy7.ca
the Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
My Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/user/Rorycoopervids.
Scrawny2Brawny
https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny
RussianVids
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCqkPFcXsSdtyQ4EvUXWemQ.
Why would they lie about the shape of our world? See below for the UFO Alien Deception. The Global Lie is needed for the great deception.
Subscribe for news, updates and more.
https://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth?sub_confirmation=1
Explore more of the connection with the big bang universe globe earth lie and the UFO Alien deception from a Christian perspective. The Flat Earth truth is that we are not some random spinning ball flying through space. This has all been put in place so we will fall for the great deception coming to this world. There are no planets. These are wandering stars. There is no other life out there. The only other life that exists are the fallen ones, the demonic entities that take many shapes and forms. Don't fall for the lies of NASA and the mainstream science community. This big bang universe giving us evolution has been planned for thousands of years. We are now at the point where most of humanity will fall for the UFO Alien Agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvYZA2fO7WA&;t=0s
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
My own addition: https://www.reddit.com/r/HighQualityGifs/comments/avq33p/yall_have_got_to_watch_this_flat_earther/
The position of flying through space while orbiting the sun, headed to nowhere exactly, is what really devalues and distracts from God's creation and human life. The earth is reduced to happenstance and insignificance in light of the unending universe of space, planets, and stars. Humanity appears to be a cosmic accident rather than a beautifully designed creation of God.
NOTE: "The Principle" featured in this film does not believe in Flat Earth Theory, but their movie really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.
Stream or Buy the DVD or Blu-ray Today! https://screeningnow.com/public/product/5600c06409f6108a096a2dff?affiliate_code=JJMAWQ
Starring:
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
http://testingtheglobe.com/
Philip Stallings - Founder of The Biblical Flat Earth Society
https://www.facebook.com/groups/thebiblicalflatearthsociety/?fref=ts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAIe6jkPConz71veZ_NJ5qA
http://www.philipstallings.com/
Emmanuel Lokonga
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7
http://www.thecontroversy7.ca
the Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
My Perspective
https://www.youtube.com/user/Rorycoopervids.
Scrawny2Brawny
https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny
RussianVids
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCqkPFcXsSdtyQ4EvUXWemQ.
Why would they lie about the shape of our world? See below for the UFO Alien Deception. The Global Lie is needed for the great deception.
Subscribe for news, updates and more.
https://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateTruth?sub_confirmation=1
Explore more of the connection with the big bang universe globe earth lie and the UFO Alien deception from a Christian perspective. The Flat Earth truth is that we are not some random spinning ball flying through space. This has all been put in place so we will fall for the great deception coming to this world. There are no planets. These are wandering stars. There is no other life out there. The only other life that exists are the fallen ones, the demonic entities that take many shapes and forms. Don't fall for the lies of NASA and the mainstream science community. This big bang universe giving us evolution has been planned for thousands of years. We are now at the point where most of humanity will fall for the UFO Alien Agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvYZA2fO7WA&;t=0s
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
My own addition: https://www.reddit.com/r/HighQualityGifs/comments/avq33p/yall_have_got_to_watch_this_flat_earther/
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