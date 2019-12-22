MOAB Imminent: John Brennan & David Cohen May Have Created Russian Hacker Guccifer 2.0 #1719 - 6PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
E-Militia Article: MOAB Imminent: CIA’s John Brennan & David Cohen May Have Created Russian Hacker Guccifer 2.0 – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/AomB30q3OoL
GUEST: Philip Van Cleave is an American gun rights advocate, computer programmer, and the president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) Van Cleave is a proponent of a strong interpretation of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, believing open access to guns guarantees that individual Americans have the right to defend themselves and, as he put it in 2004, "to take back your country should it ever become a totalitarian state. The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) was founded in October 1994 as the Northern Virginia Citizens Defense League (NVCDL). The group experienced enormous growth in membership statewide and was incorporated as VCDL in May of 1998. VCDL is a non-profit, non-partisan, grassroots organization dedicated to advancing the fundamental human right of all Virginians to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I Section 13 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia. VCDL believes that to win the fight to restore our Gun Rights, we have to: - go on the offensive - make use of a very effective lobbyist –- the voter --
Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
Morning Prayer Requests: http://petelive.tv/prayer
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
🔵CONNECT WITH PETE ON MEWE: http://petelive.tv/MEWEpete
🔵JOIN OUR MEWE NEWS GROUP: http://petelive.tv/MEWEemilitianewsgroup
[Answer: 619days]
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703
📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
♦PLEASE DONATE: http://paypal.me/petesantilli or http://thepetesantillishow.com/donate
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🔵 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
👕 Order your t-shirts here: https://teespring.com/stores/the-pete-santilli-show
#MAGA #RedVestBrigade : https://amzn.to/2VjMCsp
III Percenter Patch: https://amzn.to/2VnmSvk
#MAGA Trucker Hat: https://amzn.to/2Swfrjy
COFFEE MUG: http://petelive.tv/mug002