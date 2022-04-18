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Tucker Carlson Originals – Suicide of Los Angeles (BOTH PARTS)
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304 views • April 18, 2022
Part 1: Los Angeles committed suicide when it elected Soros-backed District Attorney George Gascón. Tucker and his team survey America’s most populous county’s descent into chaos in this terrifying episode.
Part 2: Who are George Gascón’s victims? Three relatives of murder victims talk to Tucker and his team as they come to terms with the fact that Los Angeles prosecutor George Gascón is going easy on their loved one’s killers
Part 2: Who are George Gascón’s victims? Three relatives of murder victims talk to Tucker and his team as they come to terms with the fact that Los Angeles prosecutor George Gascón is going easy on their loved one’s killers
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