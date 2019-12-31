© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jewish Crucifixion of Russia. The untold history of of the Bolshevik Revolution
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
511 views • December 31, 2019
60+ MILLION PEOPLE (mostly Christian) were murdered in Russia at the hands of the Bolsheviks. This video is about the people who orchestrated the Bolshevik Revolution and now control America. The video is dedicated to those who were murdered. God help us all!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.