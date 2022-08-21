BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bart Sibrel - SGT Report - New Revelations
Truth TV
Truth TV
286 followers
Follow
14
Share
Report
5430 views • August 21, 2022

https://sibrel.com

https://www.sgtreport.com/

http://healthwithsgt.com/

Politicians are so despised (with an approval rating of only 15% by the very people who elected them) because they do not do what they say. Christianity often receives the same criticism, because of the hypocrisy of false leaders.

Nevertheless, just as there are indeed a few honest elected officials sincerely trying to make our world a better place, likewise there are indeed a few Christian Brothers and Sisters who do preach the Absolute Truth of Eternal Life, and do live by its simple principles in their day to day lives.

My call to you is to diligently seek out these sincere spiritual people and these sincere churches, among a world full of hypocrites, just as an olympic athlete would search out the very best coach in world full of compromising ones, in order to best equip and strengthen yourself for the only contest that matters, that of taking hold of the priceless gift of Eternal Life.

Jesus said, "Wide is the path, and many are on it, which leads to Eternal Death, yet narrow is the path, and only a few are on it, which leads to Eternal Life."

Anything less than immortality, is a complete waste of time.

What good is it to gain the whole world, yet forfeit your soul?

May God richly bless you as you search the links below for the precious Keys to the incredibly priceless gift of Eternal Life, that does take some effort on your part to take ahold of, just as any quality relationship takes the effort of both parties.

Brother Bart

Is Saturday the Sabbath?

https://www.sabbathtruth.com/

How the False Sabbath SUNDAY is the Mark of the Beast

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4997/t/the-mark-of-the-beast

Great Bible Studies

https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides

Where to Visit a Local Church

http://www.adventistdirectory.org/FindByType.aspx?EntityType=C

Bart's Bible Blessings

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3l6EzaYrIKKD1CtZjfSi56aQN1TXLtjm

CLICK BELOW TO SUPPORT MY WORK

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=Z2SGH5SVLVPZ2

http://sibrel.com


Keywords
vaccinesnewssgt reportmoon landingconspiracypandemicmoon landing hoaxcovidbart sibrel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy