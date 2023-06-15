⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (15 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(15 June 2023)

Part I

⚠️ The Russian Aerospace Forces tonight launched a strike by long-range precision air-based weapons against locations where strike drones are manufactured. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk, Zaporozye, and Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

💥 In the area of the Vremevka salient, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region). Up to 25 Ukrainian troops and three tanks have been neutralised.

💥 The 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, the 31st Mechanised Brigade, and the 1st Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit in the areas of Novovorovka (Zaporozhye region), Neskuchnoye and Velyka Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, missile troops inflicted fire damage on the 47th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lyubitskoye (Zaporozhye region). An ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Omelnik (Zaporozhye region). In addition, actions of one sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Zagornoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day amounted to 155 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, a French-made Cesar self-propelled artillery system, as well as a Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled five enemy attacks close to Razdolovka, Pervomaiskoye, Krasnogorovka, and Mariynka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

💥 In the areas of Artyomovo, Zvanovka, Vyemka, and Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), missile troops and aviation have hit units of the 24th, 54th, and 110th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Up to 340 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

💥 Ammo depots of the 24th Mechanised, 79th Air Assault & 47th Artillery brig of the UKR AF has been hit close to Novomikhailovka, Novogorskoye, and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Kupyansk direction, OP-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad GOF have engaged the units of the enemy close to Masyutovka, Molchanovo, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov reg).

💥 In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the AF of UKR were neutralised near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) & Novoselovskoye (LPR).

◽️ The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 30 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles, and 1 Msta-B howitzer in this direction during the day.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr GoF engaged the units of the enemy close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & the Serebryansky forestry.

◽️ Actions of 2 sabotage & recon groups of the AF of UKR have been thwarted near Terny (DPR) & Kuzmino (LPR).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, Gvozdika & Akatsiya self-propelled artillery syst & 1 D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hrs.

PART II

💥 In Kherson direction, over 35 UKR servicemen, 11 motor vehicles & Msta-B & D-30 howitzers have been neutralised by fire.

💥 OP-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU GOF have engaged 105 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower & military hardware in 132 areas during the day. A command post of the 128th Mechanised Brig of the AFU was eliminated close to Kamyshevakha (DPR).

💥 Fighter aviation of RU Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft of UKR Air Force near Krasnoarmeisk (DPR).

◽️ Air defence facilities have shot down a Su-27 fighter jet of Ukrainian Air Force near Kramatorsk (DPR). In addition, 5 HIMARS & 1 Uragan projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

💥 In addition, 25 UKR UAVs were intercepted in the areas of Shipilovka (LPR), Yelenovka, Spornoye, Zelenyi Gai (DPR), Removka, Novoye (Zaporozhye reg) & Proletarka (Kherson reg).

📊 In total, 444 airplanes & 238 helicopters, 4,630 UAVs, 426 air defence missile systs, 9,994 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 1,124 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,121 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,964 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.