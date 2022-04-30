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Jeff O’Donnell - The Election Fraud Pattern Has Been Discovered,This Will Not End Well For The [DS]
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130 views • April 30, 2022
Jeffrey O’Donnell Chief Information Officer of Ordros Analytics.
Today’s Guest: Jeffrey O’Donnell
Website: https://ordros.com
Telegram: https://t.me/ALoneRaccoon
Ordros Analytics, LLC uses cutting edge forensic and analytical research to assist grass-roots election integrity movements all over the United States. Our goal is simple: Fix the stolen 2020 Election and safeguard all future elections from similar crimes. Jeff discovered an algorithm that was used to preload votes. This discovery led to a pattern that was used in many other states. The proof of election fraud is emerging.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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election fraudforensicx22 report spotlightjeff odonnellanalytical research
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