Cell Phones Are Weapons Systems & NANO Neuro Weapons Apocalypse -- October 8, 2023 Callender | Vliet

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Watch: ARE YOU READY FOR THE UGLY TRUTH? - REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING - HACKING THE BRAIN - YES, YOURS! What are these nano particles injections for, actually.. The idea is to read & write, into the brain function. In real time. Remotely. ~Dr James Giordano

https://rumble.com/v3o184y-are-you-ready-for-the-ugly-truth-remote-neural-monitoring-hacking-the-brain.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Brain Science from Bench to Battlefield - The Realities – and Risks – of Neuroweapons | CGSR Seminar • by Dr. James Giordano

https://rumble.com/v37bkvv-brain-science-from-bench-to-battlefield-the-realities-and-risks-of-neurowea.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology - We are no longer dealing with God's Creation. We are dealing with something that is not of this world. ~Karen Kingston

https://rumble.com/v370f1l-karen-kingston-and-dr.-ana-mihalcea-ai-exterminating-humans-through-synthet.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: THE WAR OF HUMANS ON HUMANS, AND ON GOD’S CREATION - As the pseudopandemic smoke clears, the truth emerges -- There Was NO Pandemic

https://rumble.com/v36v8ah-the-war-of-humans-on-humans-and-on-gods-creation-as-the-pseudopandemic-smok.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! - 4 HZ, 7.83 HZ Schumann Resonance VaXXed Blood VS UNvaXXed Blood DARPA & HAARP - Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Investigating Crimes Against Humanity

https://rumble.com/v36u465-absolute-must-watch-4-hz-7.83-hz-schumann-resonance-vaxxed-blood-vs-unvaxxe.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: “Disease X” (no.., not Twitter) Was Rehearsed at “Clade X” Are We About to See A New PLandemic?

https://rumble.com/v35qf8u-disease-x-was-rehearsed-at-clade-x-are-we-about-to-see-a-new-plandemic.html

🔻

🎥 Watch: Nanotechnology Found in Both Vaxxed And Un-Vaxxed · August 5, 2023 Greg Reese · Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity

https://rumble.com/v34xvok-nanotechnology-found-in-both-vaxxed-and-un-vaxxed-august-5-2023-greg-reese-.html

