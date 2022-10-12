Create New Account
TOXIC AIR
From this short video you can learn how chemtrails are actually created and to what extent they pollute the entire nature with chemicals. The first experiments on people took place in 2009 in Ukraine, where the mortality rate after such spraying reached 10 times the rate of other "epidemics".http://baltimorechronicle.com/2009/111109Lendman.shtml

