From this short video you can learn how chemtrails are actually created and to what extent they pollute the entire nature with chemicals. The first experiments on people took place in 2009 in Ukraine, where the mortality rate after such spraying reached 10 times the rate of other "epidemics".http://baltimorechronicle.com/2009/111109Lendman.shtml
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.